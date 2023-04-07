The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Board of Governors (BoG), has re-appointed Debashis Chatterjee as the Director of the institute for a further period of 5 years, as per IIM Act 2017.

A Vellayan, Chairman BoG, IIMK made the announcement as the Board of Governors met on the eve of the 25th Annual Convocation, scheduled for April 8 (Saturday), in the Institute premises.

A Vellayan, Chairman IIMK BoG, said “IIMK Board of Governors is delighted to have Debashis Chatterjee, continue his journey with IIM Kozhikode. I am confident that his visionary leadership and team efforts will bring more laurels to the Institute as it endeavours to breach barricades and make history globally.”

Chatterjee said “The Institute has come a long way in its 26-year journey and together we aspire to go even further towards realising the Vision 2047 for an India which is not just best in the world but best for the world.”

Chatterjee’s current tenure began in June 2018 after IIM Kozhikode became the first IIM to appoint its own Director autonomously after passing of the IIM Act in 2017. He is the architect of rapid growth of IIMK from a relatively obscure school to a globally accredited institution of national impact.

He was instrumental in admitting more than 50 per cent women in the Post Graduate Program, a feat twice achieved by IIM Kozhikode, which set of a trend among IIMs, who had only witnessed 8-10 per cent women students in more than 50 years of existence until then.

IIM Kozhikode since 2018 has consolidated its position as the Top 5 Management Institution in the country as per Ministry of Education’s NIRF Ranking, with a best showing of Rank #4 in 2021.

