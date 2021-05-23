Decision on Class 12 board exams to be taken at the earliest: Minister

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
A high-level meet could not arrive at a decision on the pending Class 12 board exams on Sunday, with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank seeking detailed suggestions from state governments by May 25 and asserting that "an informed, collaborative" final call will be taken at the earliest.
The virtual meeting was convened to decide on the Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that have been postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19.
After the deliberations, Nishank said, "The meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the state governments to send me their detailed suggestions by May 25. I am confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the exams and remove the uncertainty among the students' and parents' minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest." "I want to reiterate that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are supremely important to us,” he added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the over two-hour meeting. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and Sanjay Dhotre were among those who attended the meeting, besides education ministers and secretaries of several states and union territories.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...