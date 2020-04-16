Decision on SSC exam schedule after May 3: Official release

A decision on the fresh dates for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams will be taken after May 3, 2020.

“Decision on the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019, and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018 will be taken after May 3, 2020 following the completion of second phase of the lockdown,” said an official release.

The rescheduled dates of these examinations will be notified on the websites of the Commission and its regional/ sub-regional offices. The annual calendar of examinations notified by the Commission will also be reviewed in respect of the schedules of other examinations, it added.

Meanwhile, in view of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, it was decided that dates for all examinations, where candidates are required to travel from different parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time.