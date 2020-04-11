Education

Delhi govt to start happiness class for students at their homes

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 11, 2020 Published on April 11, 2020

Delhi government to start Happiness Class and Mission Buniyaad for Delhi government school students at their homes from Sunday.

“Starting tomorrow, parents of students studying in classes up till class 8 will receive audio calls (IVR) from the Education Department to guide them through as to how to take on the role of teachers at home. Step by step activities will be shared through pre recorded audio message on how to conduct Happiness classes and Mission Buniyaad at their homes”, said Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister.

Delhi government has earlier started online teaching for Class 11 students (those awaiting results to join class 12) with daily one-and-half-hour session conducted online by the government school teachers. Meanwhile, Nursery to class 8 students are being given daily activities via SMS, said the official release.

“We had planned to start Mission Buniyaad in April, but this could not happen owing to the lockdown. So, we now request the parents to start coaching their kids to make them start reading and writing few lines everyday, and solve basic math problems. This will create a good environment at home,” said Binay Bhushan, Director, Education.

