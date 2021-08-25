Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University and The/Nudge Foundation to jointly develop courses

New Delhi, August 25

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and The/Nudge Foundation will jointly develop courses under a three-year partnership. DSEU comes under the administrative control of the Delhi government.

‘Future Perfect’ programme

DSEU will incorporate content from The Nudge Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s ‘Future Perfect’ Programme into their diploma and graduation courses.

A memorandum of understanding for a three-year partnership has been signed which will allow content developed by Nudge on English speaking and digital skills to be incorporated into various Diploma and Degree courses being offered at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, a statement from DESU said.

According to Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, “This partnership will lend access to well tested training material for students.”

The Nudge Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s Future Perfect Program is available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages, and trains students for jobs. Over the past five years, more than 7,200 students have enrolled in Future Perfect, and by 2022, The Nudge Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship aims to train at least 30,000 students through this programme, which is being delivered through online platforms across 10 Indian States, the statement said.

“We have a high quality, online curriculum that is both market-driven and student-oriented. We are happy that this curriculum will enrich the courses offered at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University,” said Atul Satija, CEO, The/Nudge Foundation.