Delhi University gets High Court nod to conduct online open book exams

The Delhi High Court on Friday gave its nod on conducting online open book examination for final year students of Delhi University (DU). The online open book examination will start from August 10.

A single-judge bench of Pratibha M Singh pronounced the order in the matter. The petition was filed by the DUstudents who were opposing the exams.

The court has directed the Delhi University and the University Grants Commission to comply with the directions passed in the order.

The directions include uploading the question paper on the portal and sending it to student’s email id.

Students will be given an extra hour for uploading the answer sheet. An auto-generated e-mail will be sent confirming receipt of answer sheet.

It further included that details of nodal officer and central e-mail id must be published. The grievance committee will function till open book exams continue and complaints will be addressed within five days.

The directions added that the results of the open book exams are to be announced in a short period. The issues of privacy and data are to be considered at a later stage.

Students were against conducting the online open book exams due to poor Internet connectivity in some parts and lack of infrastructure for those who are in the quarantine zones.