Delhi University teachers, students oppose online open book examination

After the Delhi University announced that the online open book examination for the third-year students will be conducted from July 1, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) and Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) are opposing this decision.
DUTA has suggested that there is a need to work towards a solution by engaging with students and teachers.
“Teachers were not discussed on this decision of online open book examination. The manner in which decisions are being taken are in violation of statutory processes and disregarding the need for consultation and dialogue can only result in callous and horrendous moves,” said Rajesh Jha, Member, Executive Council of Delhi University.
If the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can conduct the board exams in pen and paper mode and by maintaining social distancing then Delhi University can do it too, Jha added.
“The reason for opposing this move is that the huge number of students are away since the mid-semester break and are currently in various locations including town and villages that have poor internet connectivity. Some of them even do not have laptops,” said Mayank Azad, a third-year student of History (Honours) at Dayal Singh college.
Another third-year student, Swati who is pursuing BA from Kalindi College said, “I am from Delhi and at times the internet connection here is also low. My concern is what if the internet connection turns poor while writing the exam and I am unable to upload the answer sheet in the given time”.
DUTA has suggested that an online meeting of the statutory bodies such as the Academic Council should be conducted to take a considered decision in accordance with rules.
It further mentioned that the online open book examination where students are at home has no way of preventing foul play. Who is actually answering the questions and with whose help cannot be ascertained.
Meanwhile, the DUTA executive held a meeting on Thursday to scrutinise various solutions in this regard. “During the meeting, two recommendations were discussed by the members. First, to give the pass certificate to the students based on their performance in the last five terms. Secondly, to conduct exam in the pen and paper mode. We are going to send these suggestions to the Vice-Chancellor in a day or two,” said Alok Ranjan Pandey, Vice-President, DUTA.
