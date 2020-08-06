Digital learning enabled higher education institutions to address Covid-19 crisis: Pokhriyal

Digital learning, online education and the development of several digital platforms have enabled the higher education institutions to address the Covid-19 crisis, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank during a virtual conference.

Addressing a conference on ‘Reimagining and Transforming the Education’, Nishank said, “The world is facing the unprecedented disruption due to Covid-19, especially those who are in the field of education and learning. But we are committed to ensuring access to education to 33 crore Indian students during this challenging time.”

Through the one-nation, one-digital platform, we will guarantee that every student remains connected to learning, assuring connectivity and access to every scholar, he added.

The conference was hosted by O.P. Jindal Global University and International Institute for Higher Education Research and Capacity Building in partnership with six Global Education Networks including Association of Commonwealth Universities, Association of Indian Universities, Laspau (A Harvard University affiliated network), Qatar Foundation.

The conference comes shortly after the launch of the National Education Policy 2020.

“Universities and higher education institutions have a unique role to play not only in terms of helping us overcome this crisis through the work of scientists and researchers around the world, but also to build the economy, polity and the society, while building resilience among the young people studying in our own institutions,” said C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University.