Digital Vidya acquires Delhi School of Internet Marketing

Moto Razr: Nostalgia meets transformation
Motorola evokes love for a favourite flip phone, now with a modern day take, but demands a flagship price for ...
Digital Vidya, provider of training solutions for digital marketing, on Thursday acquired the Delhi School of Internet Marketing (DSIM), second-largest player in Digital Marketing training space in India with a presence in over 12 cities.
Digital Vidya took over DSIM in an all-cash deal. With this acquisition, Digital Vidya will expand its reach to major cities in the country to offer offline digital marketing certification programs at affordable prices on a large scale. DSIM had notched up revenues of about ₹17 crore last financial year.
In 2015, Digital Vidya had acquired Digital Academy India. The move had strengthened its position in the digital marketing industry in the country. With DSIM’s addition, Digital Vidya will establish itself as an industry integrated ed-tech company poised to develop skills that matter the most in the job markets.
Speaking to BusinessLine, Anuj Batra, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Vidya, said, “This acquisition has synergies with our current operations. It will help us expand to the major cities in the country through the offline mode. Since core strength is providing training programs via the online mode, we will now add the offline mode too to this strength.”
Kunal Choudhary, who founded DSIM in 2011, said, “DSIM is in very capable hands. Co-founder Apurva Panwar and I are very happy to have shaped careers and businesses of over 25,000 professionals and entrepreneurs.”
Motorola evokes love for a favourite flip phone, now with a modern day take, but demands a flagship price for ...
Honor 9X is the company’s successor to its best selling Honor 8X, an entry level device. Honor is trying to ...
Civil service reforms are badly needed,but is the government doing it right?
The town, known for its steel and textiles, is showing the way in upskilling tech workers
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...