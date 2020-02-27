Education

Digital Vidya acquires Delhi School of Internet Marketing

Thomas Abraham Bengaluru | Updated on February 27, 2020 Published on February 27, 2020

Digital Vidya, provider of training solutions for digital marketing, on Thursday acquired the Delhi School of Internet Marketing (DSIM), second-largest player in Digital Marketing training space in India with a presence in over 12 cities.

Digital Vidya took over DSIM in an all-cash deal. With this acquisition, Digital Vidya will expand its reach to major cities in the country to offer offline digital marketing certification programs at affordable prices on a large scale. DSIM had notched up revenues of about ₹17 crore last financial year.

In 2015, Digital Vidya had acquired Digital Academy India. The move had strengthened its position in the digital marketing industry in the country. With DSIM’s addition, Digital Vidya will establish itself as an industry integrated ed-tech company poised to develop skills that matter the most in the job markets.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Anuj Batra, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Vidya, said, “This acquisition has synergies with our current operations. It will help us expand to the major cities in the country through the offline mode. Since core strength is providing training programs via the online mode, we will now add the offline mode too to this strength.”

Kunal Choudhary, who founded DSIM in 2011, said, “DSIM is in very capable hands. Co-founder Apurva Panwar and I are very happy to have shaped careers and businesses of over 25,000 professionals and entrepreneurs.”

Published on February 27, 2020
merger, acquisition and takeover
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
HC tells CBSE to provide long-term plan to students regarding board exams in violence-hit NE Delhi