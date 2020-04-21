D’Katia Tech launches CareerBook ERP

Kochi-based D’Katia Technologies has launched CareerBook ERP, aimed at enabling educational institutions to carry out admissions during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

CareerBook ERP will enable schools to offer online classrooms, fee payments, attendance, timetable, exams, evaluation, digital study material, library, mobile app, ID cards and certificate distribution under one roof.

The one-time registration will provide easy accessibility and avoid the hassles of signing up, according to the company.

“The ERP users can take admission by sitting at home and continue their studies without any difficulty through CareerBook,” said Ketty Cherian, CEO, D’Katia. He added that around 150 schools in Kerala have already signed up for CareerBook.