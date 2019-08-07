Doubtbox offers ‘affordable’ learning model to school students

Technopark-based Doubtbox Edutainment launched Doubtbox, which is an affordable, multiple intelligence learning model for a different learning experience for the students of Class 1-12.

Doubtbox is founded by the promoters of eTutor, a digital content repository which they claim is used by more than half a million school students for the last one decade.

Learning methodology

The learning methodology adopted by Doubtbox has been formulated by eminent academicians from IITs and IIMs, says Ranjith Balan, Founder CEO.

Doubtbox has around 8,000 animated topics in the Class 1-12 from CBSE and ICSE syllabus where the assessment module covers around 1.25 lakh syllabus-oriented questions.

The students or parents can choose from the pool of certified teachers based on their location/teaching experience/qualification and the rating.

“Doubtbox is operating in a domain that is projected by KPMG to be $2 billion-market by 2021, with a handful of players presently," Balan said.

Online education

The online education market in India is expected to grow eight times by 2021 and the increasing dependence to the Internet will ensure its reach to the most rural location where access to education is a challenge.

Reni Alphonse, COO, Doubtbox, said its way of teaching is not aimed at alienating students from school; rather, they can revise the lessons learnt at school using the product’s interactive digital multimedia content.

Doubtbox products are available in different mediums ranging from pen drives, tablets and SD cards to online. Internet connection is mandatory only for the 'LIVE Teacher Module.'

Its educational pen drive starts from Rs 2,750 per year and the educational tablets are priced at Rs 13,750. The 'LIVE Teacher' feature is a pay-as-you-use model, and is affordable and flexible for the parents as well.

Doubtbox app nurtures the positive educational environment with e-books, animated videos, rhymes, diagrams and much more, adds Balan.

.