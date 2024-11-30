Dr Rajendra Singh, popularly known as the “Waterman of India,’ has joined Anant National University in Ahmedabad as the Professor of Practice in Community Leadership in Environmental Design.

At Anant, Dr Singh will mentor students through real-world, on-ground projects that foster community engagement and problem-solving skills.

He will lead live-action projects, ensuring that learning extends beyond textbooks. His extensive experience will help Anant enhance the pedagogy through insightful critiques, creating an impactful learning environment, stated an official release, Saturday.

Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost, Anant National University, also announced the launch of the Anant Centre for Indigenous Knowledge Systems and Practices, which will be chaired by Dr Singh.

This centre will take a scientific and organised approach to mapping India’s diverse indigenous knowledge systems, including both current practices and those at risk of extinction, from Bhavan Nirman and agriculture practices to water conservation, the release added.

