DU teachers’ body writes to President regarding non-payment of salaries

Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has written to the President, Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention regarding non-payment of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff in 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government.

“The teaching and non-teaching employees of these colleges have not received their salaries and other dues since the month of March as Delhi government has not issued the requisite grants. The last sanction of grants from the Delhi government to these colleges was on March 25, 2020,” read the letter dated May 4.

Inadequate funds

It added that the grant was merely enough to cover salaries for the month of January and February which had also been delayed.

“We appeal to your good offices and seek appropriate intervention so that the crisis is resolved. We hope through your intervention to impress upon the Delhi government that it should rise to the situation and not cause further distress to the employees of these institutions,” read the letter.

Funding pattern

Colleges in Delhi University fall into three categories: Central government funded, trust funded and Delhi government funded. There are a total 28 colleges are funded by Delhi government out of which these 12 colleges are fully funded by it.

“Teaching and non-teaching staff has not received salary for past two months. We had also written a letter to Delhi government on April 25th regarding the same issue. It is now becoming even more difficult for us to cope due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Alok Ranjan Pandey, Vice-President, DUTA.