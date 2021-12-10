Ed-infra start-up Teachmint expands to 24 countries

The Shah of Mahindra
Teachmint, an education infrastructure start-up, has expanded to 24 countries across South-East Asia and West Asia where it is available in local languages.
The teaching platform has been localised in Arabic, Thai, Indonesian Bahasa and Vietnamese to meet the needs of educators in the region. The company also has plans to become accessible in more languages soon.
Commenting on this development, Mihir Gupta, CEO & Co-founder, Teachmint said, “Since inception, we have been solving a universal problem statement in education with our innovation in teaching-learning infrastructure. Expanding to international markets has been a natural extension for our product. We have been receiving a lot of inbound requests from teachers and other stakeholders in these geographies and it delights me to share that we are now ready to revolutionise their teaching journey.”
Teachmint has witnessed an increasing trend of cross-border tutoring and their international expansion enables over one million teachers in India to expand their student base to international markets and vice versa for teachers of other geographies.
“Over the past year, a majority of our teachers in India have expanded their classrooms to at least some students outside of their immediate city. With our international expansion, we are thrilled to open up newer possibilities and enable teachers to create truly global classrooms,” added Gupta.
