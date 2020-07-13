Ed-tech start-up Coding Ninjas to offer coding, programming courses for students

Ed-tech start-up, Coding Ninjas, has introduced coding and programming courses for students from the K12 segment, Ninjas Junior.

The new programme will offer courses to students from the 3rd to 8th standard (6-14 years old). The courses are meant to help increase students’ basic analytical skills and improvise their cognitive abilities.

“The courses will help students to explore different domains such as app development, game development, machine learning and web-page design,” the company said.

The platform will offer one-on-one live classes to students. They will progress step by step from block-based programming to text-based programming languages like HTML, CSS and Python.

Students will work on engaging projects will involve games and puzzles such as Basketball game, Tower Of Hanoi, ping pong games, Fruit Ninjas, chatbots, Alarm clock, car racing games, among others

They will be taught to develop “real-world mobile games with required functionalities like scoring, timing, multiplayer, etc.” They will also learn to publish an app on the Android Play Store.

Ankush Singla, Co-Founder, Coding Ninjas, said, “Besides programming, our courses will also help students improve their performance in the school exams. The projects are designed to tackle problems — the students would have in their Maths and Science school curriculum — in a practical programming-driven manner.”

Interested students can apply for the courses or can register for a trial class on the Coding Ninjas Junior website.