Indian edtech companies spent ₹3,500 crore during FY22 to enhance the overall learning ecosystem comprising teachers, content, pedagogy, and faculty, according to a survey conducted by India Edtech Consortium (IEC), a self-regulatory body for the industry.

The body formed under the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said it conducted a survey amongst over 700 teachers who work with IEC member companies to evaluate the level of job satisfaction they have experienced. Edtech platforms like BYJU’S, Careers360, Cuemath and Simplilearn are the members of the body.

Teachers’ response

According to the survey, 86 per cent of teachers believe that the emergence of edtech companies has expanded job opportunities for them. About 82 per cent believe that technology has enhanced their teaching capabilities.

Mayank Kumar, Chair at IEC said, “The survey results reflect the operational efficiency of the ecosystem through the efforts taken by edtech companies that have remained at the forefront to provide teachers with an all-inclusive learning environment through L&D sessions, group discussions, and market-relevant study materials for enhancing their personalised teaching capabilities.”

Other findings suggested that 74 per cent of teachers expressed that edtech companies are helping them enjoy more flexibility in terms of work hours. However, 10 per cent also cited that their work-life harmony has been disturbed amid times when the industry is evolving at a neck break pace. The survey also showed that 62 per cent of teachers feel that their work-life balance has improved in the post-pandemic era – a trend observed in both metros and non-metros.

