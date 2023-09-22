EdTech platform Infinity Learn reported a growth in its operational revenue for FY23, exceeding ₹100 crore, a significant increase from the ₹2.3 crore recorded in the previous year.

The platform additionally asserted that it achieved profitability even prior to securing Series A funding, as per the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023. In contrast, the previous year saw a reported loss of ₹37 crore.

“In two years, we’ve been able to uphold our dedication to excellence and also attain responsible growth. We’ve innovatively closed the educational gap, benefiting learners both nationally and internationally,” said Ujjwal Singh, founder and CEO of Infinity Learn.

The company aims to integrate the power of vertical AI (for education) to achieve scalable outcome-based learning. Moreover, it said personalised education for every learner at an affordable cost can be delivered using the disruptive power of AI, and it will be launching its proprietary solutions soon.

Currently, Infinity Learn claims to have over 750k subscribers and 7 million learners accessing content in some form on its platform. The company aims to reach over 50 million learners and 1 million paid learners on its platform by 2025.

