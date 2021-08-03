Edtech start-up Skill-Lync raises $17.5 million in series A financing

Engineering focused edtech start-up Skill-Lync has raised $17.5 million in Series A round, led by Iron Pillar, a venture growth investor backing global tech companies built from India.

Existing investors Y Combinator and Better Capital also participated in this funding round, it said in a statement.

In addition, Binny Bansal (Co-founder of Flipkart), Sai Krishnamurthy (ex-Flipkart; Co-founder of Xto10X) and Rashmi Kwatra (Founder of Sixteenth Street Capital) joined as new investors.

Industry-relevant courses

Skill-Lync said it provides “job leading industry-relevant” courses in the mechanical, electrical, civil and computer science engineering domains for students in India and other parts of the world.

“Interdisciplinary and job-oriented courses in topics such as electric vehicle design, embedded systems design, autonomous vehicle, renewable energy, full-stack development, data analytics and construction project management, ensure the alignment of the engineering talent pool with the needs of these industries,” it said.

The capital raised will be used to increase the number of courses offered by Skill-Lync, build out next level of strong management team and expand the business to international markets, the statement added.

The start-up said it has collaborated with 800-plus industry experts for creating its existing course content and has full-time people with extensive experience in industry.