Edtech SaaS company Teachmint has laid off employees in another round of layoffs, citing the need to increase operational efficiency.

While the company did not comment on the number of impacted employees, reports suggest 70 employees were laid off in this round of layoffs at Teachmint. “Some roles have been unfortunately impacted as we work on increasing structural efficiencies in our operations. We have proactively communicated to the impacted colleagues and are working on providing them comprehensive support,” said a Teachmint spokesperson.

Also, in late 2022, Teachmint laid off 5 per cent of its workforce, or about 45 employees, citing company restructuring. In October 2021, Teachmint raised $78 million in Series B funding from Rocketship.vc and Vulcan Capital. Founded in 2020, the edtech company has raised a total of $118 million in funding.

The start-up ecosystem globally is going through a funding crunch, which has resulted in many companies laying off their workforce and even shutting down. Edtech sector has been one of the most impacted sector with majors such as Byju’s, Unacademy and Vedantu announcing multiple rounds of layoffs impacting thousands of employees.