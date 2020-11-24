EdTech startup JpnMe launches app for school students

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
A cutting-edge app for the benefit of school students has been released in the backdrop of the new National Education Policy by a technology firm incubating under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).
SkEdu by JPnMe Pvt Ltd is a digital assessment platform assisted by artificial intelligence, providing holistic performance improvement in the school community. The KSUM-registered company is among the top seven education technology start-ups being accelerated by the GAIN StartupToScaleup Program.
JPnMe, an edtech start-up founded in March 2018, has a team of experienced teachers, psychologists, child-behaviour specialists and data scientists working to provide overall growth of the school community through active programmes.
SkEdu is a one-of-its-kind application that blends technological innovations with emotions for the mental well-being of the students. It has been conceived to nurture a “more complete growth” of students, enabling them to understand and improve their strengths and skillsets.
The app features academic and creative assessment modules that co-opt psychological analysis. JPnMe has been making innovative solutions to bring time-relevant and comprehensive assessment platforms that help boost the performance of children.
KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state. NEP 2020, approved by the Union Cabinet in July this year, is a comprehensive framework for education from the elementary to higher level and vocational training in rural and urban India.
The GAIN StartupToScaleup program, supported by Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, aims to elevate the start-ups in the sectors of ed-tech and healthcare to make it to the international markets.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Price depends on, among other things, spot rate of the underlying commodity
While the precious metals looked weak, most of the other commodity groups gained last week. As a result, the ...
LME 3-month zinc hit a new 18-month high of $2,793 per tonne on Friday
After breaking out of the resistance at ₹310 last week, the stock of Carborundum Universal rallied and ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...