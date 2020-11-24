EdTech startup JpnMe launches app for school students

A cutting-edge app for the benefit of school students has been released in the backdrop of the new National Education Policy by a technology firm incubating under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

SkEdu by JPnMe Pvt Ltd is a digital assessment platform assisted by artificial intelligence, providing holistic performance improvement in the school community. The KSUM-registered company is among the top seven education technology start-ups being accelerated by the GAIN StartupToScaleup Program.

JPnMe, an edtech start-up founded in March 2018, has a team of experienced teachers, psychologists, child-behaviour specialists and data scientists working to provide overall growth of the school community through active programmes.

SkEdu is a one-of-its-kind application that blends technological innovations with emotions for the mental well-being of the students. It has been conceived to nurture a “more complete growth” of students, enabling them to understand and improve their strengths and skillsets.

Modules in the app

The app features academic and creative assessment modules that co-opt psychological analysis. JPnMe has been making innovative solutions to bring time-relevant and comprehensive assessment platforms that help boost the performance of children.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state. NEP 2020, approved by the Union Cabinet in July this year, is a comprehensive framework for education from the elementary to higher level and vocational training in rural and urban India.

The GAIN StartupToScaleup program, supported by Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, aims to elevate the start-ups in the sectors of ed-tech and healthcare to make it to the international markets.