EdTech startup Pariksha raises $2 million in pre-Series A funding

Pariksha, a Pune-based EdTech startup, has raised $2 million in pre-Series A funding, led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund and co-invested by LetsVenture Plus, 9Unicorns and Innercircle. Investors in the company – INSEAD Angels and Venture Catalysts - also participated in the round.

Pariksha helps aspirants prepare for State government job exams in the language of their choice. The company has launched its operations across 11 states, in 6 languages and serves over 3 million users. It has more than 1-lakh paid subscribers.

“This round will help us shift up the gear, make the product more inclusive and expand our reach with focus on using system intelligence. We are attracting huge interest from both domestic and foreign funds including global financial institutions and are in discussion with them to raise the next $10 million Series A round of investment,” Karanvir Singh, Founder and CEO at Pariksha said.

“Online training and testing is a great equaliser. By providing access to the best training materials in local languages to a previously under-served segment, Pariksha is ensuring that they are able to compete effectively for jobs,” Sanjay Jain, Partner at Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund said.

Pariksha has offices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur and Indore.