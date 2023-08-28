Tiger Global backed edtech unicorn Unacademy’s chief operating officer Vivek Sinha has resigned from the company.

Vivek Sinha has resigned from the Bengaluru-based company after a stint of nearly three years.

He said that he had left Unacademy and decided to take the next step in his career, without revealing the whereabouts of his next move.

He managed several verticals including test prep (digital), offline and hybrid centres, K12, and the jobs and skills verticals. Functions like growth, business, marketing, sales, content, operations, academics, CapEx, projects, and real estate reported to him.

He joined Unacademy in 2020 from IPO-bound hospitality company Oyo, where he managed the luxury hotels business unit which is a joint venture between Oyo and its investor Softbank.

This comes at a time when the edtech unicorn was in the spotlight as it had fired an employee for alleged anti-government comments which violated company guidelines.

Recently, Unacademy elevated Sumit Jain, who leads the company’s Graphy division, to partner, which is “like a co-founder who joined at a later stage,” as per Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy.

Jain joined the company in April 2020 and co-founded the Graphy division which allows educators and creators to launch their online courses.

Founded in 2015 by Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh, Unacademy was last valued at around $3.4 billion in August 2021 when it raised $440 million from investors including Temasek and Softbank.

