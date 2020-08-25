Education Minister holds review meeting of National Bal Bhawan

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday held a review meeting of the National Bal Bhawan (NBB).
During the meeting, Pokhriyal directed officials to speed up NBB’s activities in the present scenario. He also assessed the progress made by NBB in the last two years, its current membership details and training programmes.
“NBB is a great platform for our children to learn various creative activities and we should expand its activities in regional centres also so that more children get the benefit of this platform,” said Pokhriyal. In order to promote creative activities NBB should start a national-level award for children, he added.
Pokhriyal also directed officials to come up with a plan in this regard. He asked officials to focus on cultural exchange programmes for students through webinars so that they can continue learning about the country’s cultural aspects He directed officials to figure out how to promote Bal Bhawan’s activities on international platforms.
The Education Minister also directed officials to speed up the process of filling up the vacant posts at NBB.
Earlier, on Monday, Pokhriyal reviewed various activities of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and discussed strengthening the examination mechanism.
The Education Minister has said that NIOS syllabus should be made on the lines of NCERT so that students can get a better understanding of subjects.
