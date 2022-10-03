The Ministry of Education on Sunday launched YUVA 2.0 - the Prime Minister's Scheme for Mentoring Young Authors, a programme to train young and budding authors to promote reading, writing and the book culture in the country, and project India and Indian writings globally.

"YUVA 2.0 is a part of India@75 Project (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) to bring to the fore the perspectives of the young generation of writers on the theme ‘Democracy (institutions, events, people, constitutional values – past, present, future)’ in an innovative and creative manner. This scheme will help develop a stream of writers who can write on a spectrum of subjects to promote Indian heritage, culture and the knowledge system," a senior Ministry official said.

"India tops the chart with a youth population that comprises 66 per cent of the total, waiting to be tapped for capacity building and, thereby, nation building. With the purpose of mentoring a new generation of young creative writers, there is an imminent requirement to take initiatives at the highest level, and in this context, YUVA 2.0 will go a long way in laying the foundation of future leaders of the creative world," the official added.

The National Book Trust (NBT), India, under the Ministry of Education as the implementing agency, will ensure phase-wise execution of the scheme under well-defined stages of mentorship.

The books prepared under this scheme will be published by the NBT and will also be translated into other Indian languages, ensuring the exchange of culture and literature, thereby, promoting 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. The selected young authors will interact with some of the best authors of the world, participate in literary festivals, etc.

"The scheme will help develop a stream of writers who can write on various facets of democracy in India, encompassing the past, present and future. Besides, it will also provide a window to aspiring youth to articulate themselves and present a comprehensive outlook of Indian democratic values on domestic as well as international platforms.

"This scheme has been conceptualised on the premise that 21st century India needs to groom a generation of young authors to create ambassadors of Indian literature. In view of the fact that our country is ranked third in the arena of book publishing, and we have a treasure trove of indigenous literature, India must project it at the global stage," the Ministry official said.

