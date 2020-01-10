Education to play a crucial role in upcoming Delhi elections: Sisodia

Focusing on the initiatives being taken in the field of education during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tenure, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that education related initiatives would play a crucial role in the upcoming elections of the national capital.

"This will be the first election in the country where the work being done to improve the quality of education would play an important role," said Sisodia.

Emphasising on the happiness and entrepreneurship curriculum, he said that one of the biggest achievements of the Kejriwal led AAP government are the interventions that it took to improve the quality of education.

"As part of AAP education model, happiness curriculum became part of the education system. The curriculum--which was introduced for the students from Class Nursery to Class 8 in all the government schools of Delhi--was later adopted by some of the private schools too," said Sisodia.

The results of this initiative were visible in the first year of its implementation. According to the responses received from the students their mind has become more peaceful and teachers accepted that concentration level of the students has improved after post the announcement, he added.

The curriculum was introduced by Dalai Lama and so far as 20 states have send their team to Delhi to understand the happiness curriculum and implement it in their respective states.

Taking about its another interesting initiative --the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum, he said, "The reason for introducing this is that the country is suffering from the unemployment issue. We want students to be job givers instead of job takers, the curriculum being introduced from class 9th to 12th".

Happiness and Entrepreneurship classes are being conducted in all the government schools on a daily basis.