Education

Educational Initiatives launches digital learning programme for children

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on April 24, 2020 Published on April 24, 2020

Ed-tech company Educational Initiatives (EI) has launched the ASSET Digital Learning Programme (ADLP), a two-week online course for academically gifted children of grades 5, 6 and 7. The course is set to commence on April 27.

Srini Raghavan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, EI said students who had scored top percentile in ASSET Talent Search (ATS) assessment and those enrolled for the Most Gifted Programme and ASSET Summer Programme would be eligible for ADLP.

The programme is expected to provide a platform for students to deep dive into concepts that are not covered in the school curriculum, address diverse thinking abilities in mathematical, computational, inclusivity, scientific, historical and design.

The 60-hour programme aims to nurture and develop independent learners and help create habits to achieve excellence.

Published on April 24, 2020
children and parenting
online education
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid lockdown has come as a blessing in disguise, says VC of Amity University