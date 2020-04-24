Educational Initiatives launches digital learning programme for children

Ed-tech company Educational Initiatives (EI) has launched the ASSET Digital Learning Programme (ADLP), a two-week online course for academically gifted children of grades 5, 6 and 7. The course is set to commence on April 27.

Srini Raghavan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, EI said students who had scored top percentile in ASSET Talent Search (ATS) assessment and those enrolled for the Most Gifted Programme and ASSET Summer Programme would be eligible for ADLP.

The programme is expected to provide a platform for students to deep dive into concepts that are not covered in the school curriculum, address diverse thinking abilities in mathematical, computational, inclusivity, scientific, historical and design.

The 60-hour programme aims to nurture and develop independent learners and help create habits to achieve excellence.