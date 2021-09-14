Eupheus Learning raises $10 million in Series C funding from Lightrock

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Eupheus Learning, a Delhi-based Business to Business EdTech company, has raised $10 million in a Series C funding from Lightrock India, a global private equity platform. With the funding, Eupheus Learning aims to fuel both product portfolio as well as the geographical and segment reach.
“With the introduction of NEP 2020, there has been an improved adoption and demand from schools for new-age solutions and its partnerships with the world’s best supplemental solution companies make Eupheus Learning uniquely positioned as the first choice for schools looking to adopt new-age solutions,” a statement from Eupheus Learning said.
They claim to work with more than 5,500 schools in India and the Middle East, reaching 4 million students.
“With the evolution of online teaching and the impact of Covid-19 on the education sector, we at Eupheus Learning are assisting schools to adopt a hybrid form of teaching and learning experience by providing 21st century learning solutions to students,” Sarvesh Shrivastava, Co-founder and Managing Director, Eupheus Learning said.
Divya Venkatavaraghavan, an Investor at Lightrock said, “The pandemic has only amplified our thesis that schools continue to remain core to advancing children’s lives through education. The unprecedented disruption of a classroom due to pandemic-driven digitalization presents a rare opportunity for schools to adopt hybrid learning models and improve learning outcomes for students.”
Sixth Sense Ventures was the first institutional investor in Eupheus betting on education space through its second fund, Sixth Sense India Opportunities II and has a significant minority stake in the company. Eupheus further received funding from Yuj Kutumb, backed by the family office of Sid Yog, Founding Partner of a global investment firm, The Xander Group Inc. Earlier this year, the company raised USD 4.1 million in Series B funding led by Kuwait-based United Education Company (UEC) and Al Rayan Holding Company for domestic and international expansion.
