Eupheus Learning raises $4.1 million in Series B round

Eupheus Learning, a Delhi-based B2B edtech firm raised $4.1 million in a Series B funding round.

The round is led by United Education Company (UEC), Kuwait’s leading company in the Education sector and Al Rayan Holding Company (ARHC) in which UEC holds a majority stake; offering different curriculum to cater to Kuwait’s markets diverse demographic composition.

Eupheus has an extensive outreach platform for schools with an ecosystem of 13,000 schools, driving partnerships with 5,000 schools covering 4 million students. It turned profitable within 21 months of its operations with ₹72 crore in FY 19-20. Eupheus has a pan India presence across 80 cities with a team of 175 personnel.

With the mission to be the leading partner for schools to impart 21st-century skills to students, Eupheus Learning was founded in June 2017 by Sarvesh Shrivastava, Ved Prakash Khatri, and Amit Kapoor. Eupheus’ diverse solutions range across multiple pedagogies from core curriculum subjects to supplemental learning to at-home solutions, driven by exclusive partnerships with international players like ETS, Sanako, World Book, Fiction Express, etc.

Sarvesh Shrivastava, Founder of Eupheus said, “We are proud to be one of the few profitable companies in the EdTech space in India. We are excited to partner with UEC and ARHC to roll out our solutions across the Middle East and becoming the leading EdTech platform in the region. Eupheus has established a strong presence in the B2B EdTech space in India and we look forward to expanding our geographical presence, increasing our engagement with schools, and bringing more innovative learning solutions to our target markets. We have been focused on imparting 21st Century Skills in alignment with the existing curricular requirements – the approach has been well appreciated by our partner schools and has tremendous opportunity to expand across ecosystem of 30,000 schools in India.”

Eupheus will use the new capital for organic expansion in domestic markets, mostly in Home learning solutions., leveraging on creating depth in customer acquisition through its school ecosystem. International expansion will focus on the Middle East and foraying into other markets like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The company will also be pursuing inorganic growth opportunities in the EdTech segment thru acquisitions.