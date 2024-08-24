G Satheesh Reddy, former Chairperson of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has joined Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani as a Distinguished Senior Faculty to support its Research and Innovation efforts primarily in the domain of national security.

“In his new role, Reddy will be at the forefront of research and academic leadership and will focus on guiding advanced research initiatives, in the Center for Research Excellence in National Security,” a statement from BITS Pilani said here on Friday.

“With a distinguished career in defense technology, Reddy has played a pivotal role in advancing India’s defense capabilities through numerous high-impact projects and innovations during his tenure at DRDO,” it said.

“After nearly 39 years at DRDO, continuing my research with an academic institute is natural. BITS Pilani has long been a partner in research initiatives, and the establishment of Center for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS) here is particularly a welcome step,” Reddy said.

