The Mangaluru-based Expert Group of Institutions has launched an AI-powered learning platform ‘Expert e-learn’.

Speaking at the launch in Mangaluru on Saturday, Ankush N Nayak, Director (Information Technology), Expert Group of Institutions, said ‘Expert e-learn’ is designed to enhance the learning experience for PU (pre-university) science students. It is currently available to students enrolled in Expert’s colleges and coaching classes through an Android-based app. He said it will be accessible to the general public from the next academic year.

Highlighting the features of the platform, he said the ‘Expert e-learn’ app caters to students who need additional support in understanding complex classroom concepts. The platform offers educational videos created by Expert’s teachers. Each topic is broken down into concise 10-minute videos, incorporating interactive questions to engage students. He said success in answering these questions allows students to move forward.

‘EZ’, an AI-powered assistant, enables students to clarify doubts by guiding them to the exact segment of a video or set of notes where they can find the answer, alongside delivering comprehensive explanations.

“Unlike conventional search engines or public AI chatbots, ‘EZ’ provides responses based on NCERT and Expert’s proprietary study materials, ensuring accuracy and relevance. AI also offers notes in multiple languages, making learning more accessible to students in their mother tongue,” he said.

Students can pose questions from various angles, request quizzes, and generate model question papers. The app then evaluates their responses and supplies key solutions, he said.

The ‘Expedition’ feature presents workbooks across various subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Computer Science, Electronics, Statistics, English, and Indian languages such as Kannada, Hindi, and Sanskrit -- in an exploratory manner. By encouraging students to examine concepts from multiple perspectives, ‘Expedition’ seeks to enhance problem-solving skills and foster creativity, Nayak said.

This learning platform runs on an Android tablet provided by the institution. Usage is disabled between 11 pm and 5 am to promote healthy habits among students, he added.

K Ullas Kamath, Founder of UK & Co; Rohith Bhat, Founder of wrkwrk, 99Games and Robosoft; Manjunath Bhandary, Member of Legislative Council, Karnataka; Narendra L Nayak, Chairman of Expert Group of Institutions; and Ushaprabha N Nayak, Vice-Chairperson of Expert Group of Institutions, spoke on the occasion.