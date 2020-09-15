Facebook partners with Coursera to launch Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
Social media site Facebook has partnered with Coursera, an ed-tech platform, to launch Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate, as per a joint official release.
According to the companies, the certificate is designed for learners with no prior experience to become ready for social media marketing jobs within a few months.
The joint release stated that in the five-course program, learners will explore social media marketing basics for various social platforms, inside and outside of the Facebook ecosystem. Topics include creating impactful content, identifying the right platform for campaigns, measuring campaign effectiveness, and protecting user data.
The Professional Certificate is self-paced and designed to be completed within 20 weeks, at five hours per week. Upon completion, learners will receive an industry-recognised certificate that they can use to apply for entry-level social media marketing roles, Coursera said.
Those completing the certificate course can share their resumes with a consortium of top employers committed to sourcing candidates from this talent pool. The consortium includes L’ange Hair, Snow Teeth Whitening, Ruggable, Freelancer, Facebook, and a growing number of other leading brands.
Judy Toland, Vice President, Head of Scaled Solutions, Facebook, said in a statement: “We are proud to be partnering with Coursera to address the challenge of reskilling a global workforce while building a pathway for stable employment amidst digital disruption.”
She added: “And while it is clear that no single organisation is going to solve the global skills gap alone, partnerships like this can make a true impact, building a foundation for success for years to come. This new Professional Certificate program provides learners with critical social media marketing skills and real-world job experiences that will help to set them up for future marketing careers that are months versus years away.”
Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera, said in the official release that he is proud to welcome Facebook to the Coursera partner community.
“The company’s unparalleled expertise makes it a top educator in the social media domain. We look forward to working with Facebook to launch more certificates in the future and bring job-relevant learning to aspiring marketers everywhere,” he added.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...