Facebook partners with Coursera to launch Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate

Social media site Facebook has partnered with Coursera, an ed-tech platform, to launch Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate, as per a joint official release.

According to the companies, the certificate is designed for learners with no prior experience to become ready for social media marketing jobs within a few months.

The joint release stated that in the five-course program, learners will explore social media marketing basics for various social platforms, inside and outside of the Facebook ecosystem. Topics include creating impactful content, identifying the right platform for campaigns, measuring campaign effectiveness, and protecting user data.

The Professional Certificate is self-paced and designed to be completed within 20 weeks, at five hours per week. Upon completion, learners will receive an industry-recognised certificate that they can use to apply for entry-level social media marketing roles, Coursera said.

Those completing the certificate course can share their resumes with a consortium of top employers committed to sourcing candidates from this talent pool. The consortium includes L’ange Hair, Snow Teeth Whitening, Ruggable, Freelancer, Facebook, and a growing number of other leading brands.

Judy Toland, Vice President, Head of Scaled Solutions, Facebook, said in a statement: “We are proud to be partnering with Coursera to address the challenge of reskilling a global workforce while building a pathway for stable employment amidst digital disruption.”

She added: “And while it is clear that no single organisation is going to solve the global skills gap alone, partnerships like this can make a true impact, building a foundation for success for years to come. This new Professional Certificate program provides learners with critical social media marketing skills and real-world job experiences that will help to set them up for future marketing careers that are months versus years away.”

Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera, said in the official release that he is proud to welcome Facebook to the Coursera partner community.

“The company’s unparalleled expertise makes it a top educator in the social media domain. We look forward to working with Facebook to launch more certificates in the future and bring job-relevant learning to aspiring marketers everywhere,” he added.