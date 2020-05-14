Failed 9 and 11 classes students to be given another chance to clear exams: CBSE

Students who have failed in class 9 and 11 will be given another opportunity to appear for school-based tests in view of the Covid-19 crisis, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced. “The schools can conduct either online or offline exams for the failed class 9, 11 students. This one time opportunity is being extended only in current year in view of the unprecedented condition of Covid-19,” CBSE Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.