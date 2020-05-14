Education

Failed 9 and 11 classes students to be given another chance to clear exams: CBSE

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 14, 2020 Published on May 14, 2020

A view of the CBSE headquarters in New Delhi.   -  PTI

Students who have failed in class 9 and 11 will be given another opportunity to appear for school-based tests in view of the Covid-19 crisis, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced. “The schools can conduct either online or offline exams for the failed class 9, 11 students. This one time opportunity is being extended only in current year in view of the unprecedented condition of Covid-19,” CBSE Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

