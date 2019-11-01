Federal Bank invites applications for Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship

Education

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 01, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

Private sector lender Federal Bank is inviting applications for Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship for the academic year 2019-20. Students from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra, pursuing first year of MBBS, Engineering, BSc Nursing, BSc Agriculture, including BSc (Hons) co-operation and banking with agriculture sciences conducted by agriculture universities, and MBA, are eligible to apply for the scholarship, the bank said. The applicants should have also secured admission under merit in government, aided and self-financing colleges during the academic year 2019-20, the statement added.

