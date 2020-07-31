Education

Final year exams: SC adjourns case against UGC guidelines till August 10

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 31, 2020 Published on July 31, 2020

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the case against the University Grants Commission guidelines to conduct final year exams during Covid-19 pandemic, till August 10.

The apex court also asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to clear its stand on the matter.

The petition was heard by a three-judge Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan.

“Many universities have been converted into Covid-19 centres. This is there in Maharashtra and West Bengal. The Bar Council too has cancelled the exams. The July 6 guidelines ignores the MHA guidelines too,” said AM Singhvi, who is representing one of the petitioners.

Earlier, the UGC had maintained that it would not budge from its September 30 deadline to conduct exams as they have given universities flexibiltiy to conduct exams in online, offline or blended mode.

Around 31 students from various universities have approached the apex court to quash the UGC circular where all the universities have been asked to conduct the final year exams before September 30.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on July 31, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
10+2 system to go, flexible degree plan coming