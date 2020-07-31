Final year exams: SC adjourns case against UGC guidelines till August 10

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the case against the University Grants Commission guidelines to conduct final year exams during Covid-19 pandemic, till August 10.
The apex court also asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to clear its stand on the matter.
The petition was heard by a three-judge Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan.
“Many universities have been converted into Covid-19 centres. This is there in Maharashtra and West Bengal. The Bar Council too has cancelled the exams. The July 6 guidelines ignores the MHA guidelines too,” said AM Singhvi, who is representing one of the petitioners.
Earlier, the UGC had maintained that it would not budge from its September 30 deadline to conduct exams as they have given universities flexibiltiy to conduct exams in online, offline or blended mode.
Around 31 students from various universities have approached the apex court to quash the UGC circular where all the universities have been asked to conduct the final year exams before September 30.
