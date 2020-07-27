Covid-19: Flinto Learning Solutions’ ‘pre-school in a box’ delivers education at your doorstep

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed the landscape of the educational sector in the country. Increased connectivity and technology has not only enabled ed-tech companies to come up with out-of-the-box learning solutions, it has also encouraged educators and parents to be receptive to innovative methods of teaching their children.
For Chennai-based Flinto Learning Solutions, founded by Arunprasad Durairaj, Vijay Babu Gandhi and Shreenidhi Srirangam in 2013, thinking-out-of-the-box is more than just a business cliché. The early childhood education start-up started with ‘Flintobox’ - an educational subscription-box focussed on activity-based learning for children between 2-12 years of age.
Sensing a huge opportunity for subscription model educational learning kits, the company introduced ‘Flintoclass’ in 2017. Termed as ‘pre-school in a box’, Flintoclass is a comprehensive learning product for nursery, Pre-KG, LKG and UKG. It includes a research-based early learning curriculum, daily lesson plans, pre-packaged materials for pre-school educators.
Flintoclass has reached over 700 pre-schools across eight countries including India, Malaysia, Laos, Singapore, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait and Indonesia.
The pandemic-led lockdown brought down the shutters on schools and educational institutions across the globe leaving Flintoclass in a lurch. But, the company sensed an opportunity in the adversity.
Amidst the height of lockdown, the company introduced ‘Flintoclass@HOME’ - a hybrid pre-school learning experience designed to deliver high-quality preschool education at the doorstep. A monthly subscription product, Flintoclass@HOME comes with an easy-to-use preschool kit and pre-recorded learning sessions for children between 1.5-5.5 years.
“Because pre-schools are closed now, we have taken a direct-to-home model where parents are directly subscribing to Flintoclass@HOME and literally converting their living room into school so that their kids don't miss out on the early learning experience,” said Arunprasad Durairaj, CEO, Flinto Learning Solutions.
Launched during the nation-wide lockdown, Flintoclass@HOME, which comes in a three- and nine-month subscription, has already garnered over 3,000 subscribers.
“The demand for Flintoclass@HOME has been high because with every passing month, parents are realising that it may not be safe to send their kids to schools this year,” Durairaj said, adding, “Also, there is a digital overdose for children and the interaction with physical things are coming down steeply.”
In the first week of July, Flinto Learning Solutions closed a Pre-Series B funding of $7.2 million (₹50 crore approximately) led by Lightbox Ventures, to support its rapid growth in the early learning space and to expand its newly-launched pre-school solution.
“If the Covid is going to persist until the end of this year, then we see ourselves investing and growing Flintoclass@HOME. We also intend to bring more solutions and products to home for now,” Durairaj said.
Not just in India, Flinto is also planning to launch the Flintoclass@HOME product in overseas market since schools in many countries continue to remain shut due to the ongoing pandemic.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...