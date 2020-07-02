Flinto raises $7.2 million in pre-Series B funding

Chennai-based education start-up Flinto Learning Solutions has raised $7.2 million in pre-Series B funding from Lightbox Ventures.

The company will use the fresh capital to support its growth in the early learning space and expand its newly-launched pre-school solution, Flintoclass@HOME.

Flintoclass@HOME is a pre-school education kit for 1.5-5.5 year-olds with pre-recorded interactive sessions and hands-on activities.

“We don’t want Covid-19 to come in the way of a child’s learning. For children below six years of age, monotonous online classes can’t be a substitute for the multi-sensory experiences that they deserve. We wanted to ensure that children continue receiving structured hands-on learning without compromising on their safety,” Flinto CEO and Co- Arunprasad Durairaj said.

Flinto, which offers activity-based learning kits for children, was founded in September 2013 by young dads Arunprasad Durairaj, Vijay Babu Gandhi and Shreenidhi Srirangam.

The firm had earlier raised funding from investors such as Lightbox, Globevestor, venture capitalist Ashwin Chadha and InnoVen Capital among others.