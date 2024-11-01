Amid last year’s hiring slowdown, the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) achieved 100 percent placement for 601 candidates from the PGP and PGP-BA cohorts of 2024-26, securing internships with 140 organisations as part of the mandated summer internship program. The placement drive was held between October 21 to 26.

This marks a significant improvement from previous year’s summer internship placement drive, held from November 6 to 11, which resulted in 490 placements, leaving 100 students unplaced, which translated to roughly one in six candidates unable to secure internships.

According to the institute, students received offers across diverse domains, including consulting, finance, product management, FMCG, retail, construction, energy, e-commerce, conglomerates, healthcare.

Professor Nishant Verma, Chairperson of Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore, said, “The PGP and PGPBA cohorts delivered an outstanding performance during Summer Placement Week, securing prestigious offers from top companies.”

Management consulting remains the top choice among students, with 38 percent of the offers stemming from this sector, as highlighted by Tapas Ranjan Pati, Head of Career Development Services. “Leading global recruiters provided positive feedback on both the students’ performance and the placement process,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)