'For centuries, commerce and wealth remained intrinsic to India’s DNA'

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Commerce and wealth were intrinsic to India’s DNA for several centuries and the country’s economic demise began when it moved away from these values, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian said on Tuesday.
Citing British economist Angus Maddison’s painstakingly put research on GDP contribution by major economies from 1 AD to 2008 AD, Subramanian said India contributed at least 33 percent of global GDP for 17 centuries while the United States, which is the most powerful country today, is dominant only about half a century.
Subramanian was delivering a virtual address, ‘The power of India's native economic ideas’ as part of the Distinguished Thought Leader Series organised by the Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM).
“India’s traditional economic thinking emphasises enabling markets, trade and eliminating obstacles to economic activity. Profit was never used as a dirty word,” he added.
However, he also quoted several verses from ancient Indian literature highlighting the importance of ethical wealth creation. “India’s vision for economic development is akin to a tripod with its three legs focused on growth and efficient welfare, ethical wealth creation and a virtuous cycle of growth.”
Noting that undermining the market economy during the colonial era has led to fall, Subramanian said that India got back its DNA since the economic liberalisation in 1991.
Highlighting the importance of opening up the economy, Subramanian, in a presentation, highlighted the exponential growth in freight and passenger traffic in roads (an open sector) versus the relatively lower growth in railways (a closed sector).
“There are so many such examples such as telecom, airlines etc., where the evidence of opening up and enabling markets and government getting away from business has really helped the economy,” the Chief Economic Adviser added.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...