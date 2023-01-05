Foreign universities can set up campuses in India but will have to offer physical classes, that is, they are not allowed to hold online classes, the draft guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) state.

According to M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC, these institutes will be able to start the process after seeking permission from the statutory body and their permit will be renewed in the ninth year subject to fulfilment for conditions. Initial approval will be given for 10 years.

Permission for extension will be for another 10 years.

Foreign higher educational institutions will be given 2 years time to set up campus. Extension may be granted on a case-to-case basis.

While interacting with the media, Kumar said, foreign universities setting up campuses in India will have freedom to devise their own admission process and “reasonable” fee structure.

“Cross border movement of funds will be as per the Foreign Exchange Management Act,” he said the “quality of education imparted at Indian campuses of these universities will have to at par with their main campus”.

The final norms be notified by the month’s end after taking into account feedback from stakeholders. The draft has been uploaded on the UGC website for stakeholder feedback.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit