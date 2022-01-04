Free upskilling courses for disadvantaged youth

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad-incubated Startup GUVI is partnering with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to offer Python and Artificial Intelligence (AI) upskilling courses free of charge to over one million socially and economically disadvantaged youngsters in India.
Bias in Artificial Intelligence: Why we need more India-centric AI
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched NEAT 3.0 (National Educational Alliance for Technology - AICTE) in New Delhi on Monday in an event in which GUVI Startup Founders also participated.
The free Python Programming and Advanced AI courses can be learned in various vernacular languages such as Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, among others, along with English. Free access to this will be available through the registration process enabled on GUVI official website. The learner also has an option to avail an IIT Madras certificate on the GUVI Python programming course by taking an assessment and paying a nominal fee to IIT Madras, says a release from the institute.
How AI is redefining the ‘human touch’ in fintech industry
AICTE plans to distribute free edtech coupons to students whose annual family income is less than ₹8 lakh. These free coupons will be distributed through the NEAT portal as well as through the GUVI website.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...