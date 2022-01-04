Education

Free upskilling courses for disadvantaged youth

IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad-incubated start-up partner AICTE; to offer Python Programming and Advanced AI courses

IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad-incubated Startup GUVI is partnering with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to offer Python and Artificial Intelligence (AI) upskilling courses free of charge to over one million socially and economically disadvantaged youngsters in India.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched NEAT 3.0 (National Educational Alliance for Technology - AICTE) in New Delhi on Monday in an event in which GUVI Startup Founders also participated.

Free edtech coupons

The free Python Programming and Advanced AI courses can be learned in various vernacular languages such as Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, among others, along with English. Free access to this will be available through the registration process enabled on GUVI official website. The learner also has an option to avail an IIT Madras certificate on the GUVI Python programming course by taking an assessment and paying a nominal fee to IIT Madras, says a release from the institute.

AICTE plans to distribute free edtech coupons to students whose annual family income is less than ₹8 lakh. These free coupons will be distributed through the NEAT portal as well as through the GUVI website.

