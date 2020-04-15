Fresh dates for civil services interviews to be decided after May 3: UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said that a decision on fresh dates for the remaining civil services - 2019 interviews will be taken after May 3, after the second phase of the lockdown.

“Dates for the Civil Services-2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations had already been announced. Any rescheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC,” said an official release.

The National Defence Academy (NDA-I) Examination has already been postponed till further intimation. A decision on the NDA-II Examination will be posted on June 10, the scheduled date for its notification, the release added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman and members of the UPSC have decided to voluntarily forego 30 per cent of the basic pay they receive from the Commission for a period of one year, with effect from April.