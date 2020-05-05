Fresh dates for JEE (Mains), NEET exams announced

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced the fresh dates for the JEE-Mains (engineering entrance exam) and NEET (medical entrance exam).

“The JEE (Mains) will be held from July 18 to 23, and NEET exam to take place on July 26. While, the JEE (Advanced) will be held in August, but the dates will be announced later,” said Pokhriyal during an hour-long digital interaction with the students.

Both JEE and NEET exams are conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body.

The JEE (Main) exam was scheduled to take place on the 5, 7, 9 and 11 April 2020, however, the exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Dates for board exams soon

On the remaining Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams, Pokhriyal said that the dates for these exams will be announced soon. He also added that the Board will soon start the evaluation process of the answer sheets.

The CBSE will now conduct examinations of 29 major papers instead of the 41 pending papers of Classes 10 and 12. For class 10, exams are to be conducted in six subjects only in North-East Delhi.

Meanwhile, CBSE had announced all the Class 1 to 8 students to be promoted to next class without exams. Those in class 9 and 11 are to be promoted to next grade on the basis of internal assessments of the school.

For the higher educational institutions, the UGC, in consultation with MHRD, has come up with new guidelines on academic calendar and examination schedule. The UGC has also recommended setting up a Covid-19 cell in every university for faster decision-making.