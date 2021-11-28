G Kannabiran to be Director in-charge of NIT Trichy

G Kannabiran, Senior Professor of NIT Trichy and Director of Indian Institute of Information Technology Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, has been appointed as Director (in-charge) of NIT Trichy by the Union Ministry of Education.

He will be taking over from Mini Shaji Thomas, who has successfully completed her five-year term. She had joined the Institute in 2016 as the first Woman Director in the 56-year-old history of the institute.

Kannabiran has served NIT, Tiruchirappalli, over three decades in various roles. He has served as Head of the Department for several years and Dean of

Research & Consultancy at the institute level. He also served as the Director in-charge of NIT Trichy in 2016.

Kannabiran is the recipient of Commonwealth Professional Fellowship, Fulbright Fellowships, and a British Council Study Fellowship. He served as the national expert of Asian Productivity Organisation for international research studies in the areas of Higher Education and Smart Manufacturing, says a release from the institute.