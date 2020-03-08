Gender budget sought for Osmania University

The Osmania University Teachers Association (OUTA) has sought allocation of an exclusive gender budget.

The OUTA Vice-President, B Lavanya and Joint Secretary G Vijayalakshmi, submitted a representation in this regard to Telangana State Council of Higher Eduction Vice-Chairman R Limbadri, Osmania University Registrar Gopal Reddy and RUSA 2.0 Nodal Officer Sriram Venkatesh.

The OUTA has conducted a survey which found out that many colleges under Osmania University have inadequate infrastructure facilities for women staff and girl students.

As per the survey, there is a need for common requirements including staff rooms, faculty lounge for women, student waiting room for girls, dining rooms for women and housekeeping staff, sick room facility for girl students, infrastructure facilities for women empowerment cells, child care day centres for women and emergency medical facilities.

These requirements assume significance in view of large number of women employees in the University. There are about 160 regular faculty, 235 assistant professors (contract) and 179 part-time faculty.

The survey report has also been submitted to the authorities.