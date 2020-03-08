Gender budget sought for Osmania University

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
The Osmania University Teachers Association (OUTA) has sought allocation of an exclusive gender budget.
The OUTA Vice-President, B Lavanya and Joint Secretary G Vijayalakshmi, submitted a representation in this regard to Telangana State Council of Higher Eduction Vice-Chairman R Limbadri, Osmania University Registrar Gopal Reddy and RUSA 2.0 Nodal Officer Sriram Venkatesh.
The OUTA has conducted a survey which found out that many colleges under Osmania University have inadequate infrastructure facilities for women staff and girl students.
As per the survey, there is a need for common requirements including staff rooms, faculty lounge for women, student waiting room for girls, dining rooms for women and housekeeping staff, sick room facility for girl students, infrastructure facilities for women empowerment cells, child care day centres for women and emergency medical facilities.
These requirements assume significance in view of large number of women employees in the University. There are about 160 regular faculty, 235 assistant professors (contract) and 179 part-time faculty.
The survey report has also been submitted to the authorities.
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
The year 2019-20 could be a washout with poor results , and likely impact of coronavirus
RBI’s proposal to write off AT1 bonds of Yes Bank is bad news for MF investors
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...