Globus Infocom to set up digital classrooms in Tier-II/III towns; eyes ₹150-cr turnover in FY20

Digital classroom solutions provider Globus Infocom plans to tap the opportunity presented by rising demand for education and technology solutions from schools and colleges in Tier-II and Tier-III towns.

According to Kiran Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom, rural and semi-urban markets would be the focus areas for the company in the next few years.

The company has provided digital boards, display signage and labs, among others, to over 200 schools. A majority of these are from the Tier-I. “We are working in rural and semi-urban areas now and that will be our plan for a few years. We want to strengthen that market further,” Dham told BusinessLine. The company recently did a project with the Haryana government wherein it set up English digital labs in 36 schools, all of which were in remote areas. “According to feedback from the school principals, the attendance rate of students has increased after the labs were set up,” she said.

Globus has also tied up with the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Goa for providing its high-end edu-tech solutions to schools.

The company is also considering rolling out Hindi and Sanskrit labs by September and a 3D Science Lab later. The company will provide both the hardware and software for these labs, she said. The expansion to Tier II and III towns and additional business or repeat orders from existing customers in urban markets will help boost the company’s sales.

Globus, which has been registering a CAGR of over 27 per cent for the past four-five years, clocked revenues of ₹100 crore in 2018-19.

The company hopes to growing its turnover to ₹150 crore by March 2020 with the expansion into newer markets.