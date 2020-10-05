Government issues guidelines for reopening of schools

The Department of School Education under the Ministry of Education on Monday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)/Guidelines for reopening of schools.

According to the unlock guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the States/UT governments may decide in respect of reopening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner in consultation with the respective schools/institutions management and based on the local situation.

“Schools will need to form Task Teams such as Emergency Care Support, General Support team for all stakeholders, Hygiene Inspection team, etc. with earmarked responsibilities,” said the official statement on guidelines.

It also mentioned that the arrangement and implementation for thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas, furniture, equipment, stationery, storage places, water tanks, kitchens, canteen, washrooms, laboratories, libraries, etc. on school campus should be done and airflow in indoor space should be ensured.

Schools may also be encouraged to make their own SOPs based on the guidelines issued by States/UTs. Keeping in view the safety and physical/social distancing norms, and ensuring that the notices/posters/messages/communication to parents in this regard are prominently displayed/disseminated.

The guidelines also suggested that to ensure availability of full-time trained health care attendant/nurse/doctor and counsellor to take care of physical and mental health of the students. Regular health check-up of students and teachers may be organised.

Part 2 of the guidelines refer to learning with physical/social distancing and the academic aspects related to the delivery of education, such as curriculum transactions, instructional load, timetables, assessment, etc.

“Making a Comprehensive Alternative Calendar of Activities for the whole year with a focus on learning outcomes. Academic calendar may be realigned for the whole year in accordance with the emerging situation,” said the guidelines.

It also suggested that teachers must discuss with the students the clear roadmap of the curriculum, the modes of learning to be adopted (through face to face instruction/individual assignments or portfolios/group-based project work/group presentations, etc.) the time to be taken for the same, dates of school-based assessments, breaks, etc.

The State/UT Education Departments may conduct awareness and capacity building programmes for DIET faculty members, School Heads, Teachers, and Parents before the opening of the schools, the guidelines added.