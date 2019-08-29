Government launches e-course to create awareness about natural hazards

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday launched an e-course on 'Vulnerability Atlas of India'. The objective of the course is to create awareness and understanding about natural hazards and help in identification of regions with high vulnerability such as earthquakes, and landslides.

Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs said that the e-course would be a tool for effective and efficient disaster mitigation and management in the field of architecture, civil engineering, urban and regional planning, housing and infrastructure planning, construction engineering.

The course would be offered jointly by the School of Planning and Architecture, and Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC).

The Ministry also announced the launched "Angikaar Campaign", which aims to converge with schemes/services of various urban missions and other central ministries. The campaign will be rolled out in all PMAY(U) cities.