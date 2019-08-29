Government launches e-course to create awareness about natural hazards

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday launched an e-course on 'Vulnerability Atlas of India'. The objective of the course is to create awareness and understanding about natural hazards and help in identification of regions with high vulnerability such as earthquakes, and landslides.
Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs said that the e-course would be a tool for effective and efficient disaster mitigation and management in the field of architecture, civil engineering, urban and regional planning, housing and infrastructure planning, construction engineering.
The course would be offered jointly by the School of Planning and Architecture, and Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC).
The Ministry also announced the launched "Angikaar Campaign", which aims to converge with schemes/services of various urban missions and other central ministries. The campaign will be rolled out in all PMAY(U) cities.
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
The scheme has outperformed its benchmark over five and seven years
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...