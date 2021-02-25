Government of Ireland announces scholarships worth €1,500,000 for Indian students

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Government of Ireland has announced scholarships worth €1,500,000 to encourage students and provide them assistance, according to the official statement.
Announcing the scholarships, Mr. Giles O’Neill, Director of Education in Ireland, said: “There are various choices with regards to scholarships. Firstly, the Higher Education Institutes of Ireland themselves are offering merit-based scholarships.”
He added: “Besides, Education in Ireland, as a national brand, will be giving scholarships to 10 Indian students on the day of the showcase. Each of the scholarships given is worth €3,000 for a fee reduction.”
According to the official release, the move has been taken to promote Irish Higher Education Institutions overseas. The government believes that this will further push Ireland as an educational destination for international students.
Education in Ireland has further announced an additional scholarship worth € 30,000 for Indian students who will be attending the Virtual Showcase.
Highlighting the scholarships provided by Education in Ireland, Mr. O’Neill said in a statement: ”Under the initiative of the government of Ireland International Education Scholarships 2021’, 60 scholarships will be provided under this project. This is available to all international students and further details can be clarified on the Virtual Showcase day on Saturday, 27th February.”
The Education in Ireland Virtual Showcase is an event specifically for students in South Asia and includes 20 of Ireland’s top higher education institutions. The institutions offer globally recognized UG and PG programs in Business, Science, Engineering, and Humanities.
Mr. Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland said: “We are glad to announce the second Virtual Showcase of Education in Ireland. These courses prove to be an ideal stage to offer students continuous real-time meetings, live Q&A sessions, audio and video chats with the faculty and experts of the institutions in addition assists the students to boost commitment in a more viable way.”
“To offer an extra benefit to participants, this virtual showcase will have experts who can offer direction with respect to various parts of an institution application,” he added.
Recently, some 3,000 Indian students traveled to Ireland, many of whom are keen to explore the subsequent career opportunities that Ireland offers.
Some of the participating institutions include the Institute of Technology Carlow Trinity College Dublin; Dublin Business School University of Limerick; Mary Immaculate College Limerick Institute of Technology; National College of Ireland Education in Ireland, among others.
