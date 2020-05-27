Govt allows CBSE students to take remaining Board exams in home districts

In a major relief for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students of class X and XII, the The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD Ministry) has now allowed those who had moved to different States and districts due to Covid-19 lockdown to give their remaining exams from their place of choice or their home district.

“Students will have to inform the schools in that particular district where they plan to appear for the board exams. They will have to be in regular touch with the schools so that they know their board centre in the district where they are currently residing,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister for HRD.

CBSE will be holding the remaining examinations for class X and XII from July 1-15.

“Keeping in view the problem of the candidates, who have shifted to other districts than the district of their examination centre, CBSE has decided to shift their examination centre to their present district,” said a circular issued by CBSE.

In this regard, a notification will be issued by CBSE in the first week of June. Such candidates are informed that they should remain in touch with their own schools and as soon as CBSE issues notification, they are advised to take suggested action, the circular further added.

Some of the subjects for which class XII exam will be conducted include Home Science, Accountancy, Physics, Chemistry, Business Studies, Math, Biology, and Political Science.

Class X exams will be held for six subjects in the North-Eastern parts of the national capital only, which were hit by riots in February.