Govt collaborates with IIM Bangalore to launch Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Wednesday announced its partnership with Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Bangalore to launch a new programme 'Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship'.
The two-year Fellowship programme will be delivered by IIMB’s Centre of Public Policy (CPP), an independent public interest-oriented policy think-tank engaged in research, teaching, training, and capacity-building.
The programme will be launched on a pilot basis in Gujarat, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Those who have a graduate degree from a recognised university and are citizens of India in the age group of 21-30 years will be eligible to apply for it.
“The launch of our Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship Programme (MGNF) is in line with one of the objectives of bringing about convergence of efforts of various governments and programmes right at the district level", said KP Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
The MSDE for their skill components would support a total of 75 districts.
“The Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship programme is aimed to identify and train a group of young, committed and dynamic individuals, who will leverage the IIMB ecosystem in management, entrepreneurship and public policy and work with the district administration in strengthening the process of skilling to create a vibrant local district economy," said IIMB Director G. Raghuram.
Its unique design will allow the Fellows to take academic learning at IIM Bangalore and use it in the field under faculty mentorship to understand challenges and barriers that the district ecosystem faces in fostering growth and development, he added.
